Denver Nuggets honor brothers of Gold Star family as Nuggets For A Day

On Military Appreciation Night at Pepsi Center, the Denver Nuggets spent the day honoring brothers Mason and Mylan as Nuggets For A Day. The two brothers come from a Gold Star family and suffered a devastating loss when their father, Staff Sergeant Brazel, passed away in 2017. Mason and Mylan were four and seven years old at the time.

However, in a story of resilience, the two siblings have continued to heal and as they look to continue to share their father’s love of life through their own passions and interests.

On Tuesday, the brothers visited Pepsi Center in the morning to meet with Nuggets players following voluntary workouts and shootaround. Mason quickly identified with a much taller Mason on the Nuggets roster, who was one of several players that took the time to autograph the jerseys and nameplates that both brothers had. Of course, countless pictures were taken outside the Nuggets locker room.

Mason pointed out that Plumlee was his favorite player that he got to meet given their shared name, while Mylan was more enthused by meeting Bol Bol (the rookie big man’s height was a popular topic of conversation among the brothers).

Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap were other notable players to take the time to interact with the brothers and for an aspiring athlete such as Mason, it was a unique opportunity to meet professional athletes.

“It’s exciting,” Mason said. “It’s motivating and makes me want to train harder.”

Mason wants to be a professional swimmer when he grows up and he’s well on his way towards that goal. In fact, Mason was the youngest person (and only child) to complete a 22-mile swim challenge at Fort Carson. In addition to his swimming, Mason has also excelled at and has shown an interest in playing piano, which ties in perfectly for the siblings, as Mylan has begun to showcase his singing chops (in terms of career goals, Mylan settled on wanting to work for Chick-Fil-A when he grows up, which brought out plenty of laughter in the room).

The brothers have spent plenty of time volunteering to help other children around the country. Given their unique life experience up to this point, the siblings understand the importance of making each day count given how suddenly life can be taken away.

Following their morning at Pepsi Center (in which their nearly two-year-old sister stole the show with cute interactions with players and her love for a SuperMascot Rocky stuffed animal), the family returned in the evening for Denver’s victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Following a dinner in Club Lexus, the family sat courtside during the game and was honored on the court during a timeout in the first half. During the on-court celebration, a video of the family’s interactions with the team from the morning was shown on the jumbotron.

Given the overall celebration of Military Appreciation Night, Mason and Mylan were the perfect representation for how military service can affect families across the nation. But more importantly, the brothers were the perfect example of how to continue pushing forward in life to achieve your goals.