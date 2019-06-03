Denver Nuggets hold pre-draft workout at Pepsi Center

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center. Attached are bios and clips.

6/4 WORKOUT:

#20 Javon Bess, Saint Louis – F / 6-6 / 220

#24 Kavell Bigby-Williams, LSU – F / 6-11 / 230

#11 Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado – G / 6-2 / 185

#27 Justin James, Wyoming – G / 6-7 / 180

#14 Tanor Ngom, Ryerson – C / 7-2 / 210

#23 Josh Reaves, Penn State – G / 6-4 / 210

*Players subject to change

Denver does not currently hold a draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.