Denver Nuggets hold pre-draft workout at Pepsi Center
The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center. Attached are bios and clips.
6/4 WORKOUT:
#20 Javon Bess, Saint Louis – F / 6-6 / 220
#24 Kavell Bigby-Williams, LSU – F / 6-11 / 230
#11 Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado – G / 6-2 / 185
#27 Justin James, Wyoming – G / 6-7 / 180
#14 Tanor Ngom, Ryerson – C / 7-2 / 210
#23 Josh Reaves, Penn State – G / 6-4 / 210
*Players subject to change
Denver does not currently hold a draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
