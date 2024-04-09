Nuggets hit the road and play Jazz on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets hit the road for a game in Salt Lake City.

Here's a look at the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — PROBABLE (Right Shoulder Strain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Right Foot Strain)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Left Hip Inflammation)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Right Knee Inflammation)

Michael Porter Jr. — PROBABLE (Right Knee Tendinopathy)

Julian Strawther — PROBABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Utah:

Jordan Clarkson — OUT (Left SL Inflammation)

John Collins — OUT Out (Back Spasms)

Kris Dunn — OUT (Left Foot Inflammation)

Walker Kessler — OUT (Nasal Fracture)

Lauri Markkanen — OUT (Right Shoulder Impingement)

Utah and Denver meet up for the fourth and final time this season. The Nuggets are up 2-1 in the regular season series; however, Denver has not won in Utah since 2020. The Jazz are fairly shorthanded and will be without five rotation players: John Collins, Walker Kessler, Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson, and 2023 All-Star, Lauri Markannen. This is as good of a chance as the Nuggets have had to snag a win in Salt Lake City.

Denver is 54-24 on the season. They enter Tuesday's game tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. Fittingly, Minnesota and Denver play each other on Wednesday in the Mile High City. That game could very well decide the seeding battle in the West. This will also wrap up Denver's 13th and final back-to-back of the season.

One player to watch for is Jamal Murray, who made his long-awaited return to the hardwood on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks after missing seven consecutive games. Murray was on a minutes restriction and played just 21 total minutes against Atlanta, yet he scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and recorded 6 assists. There's a good chance his minutes restriction remains for Tuesday, especially given that it's the first game of a back-to-back.