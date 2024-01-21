Nuggets head to Washington to play Wizards

The Denver Nuggets head to the Nation's Capital for the third of five road games.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Collin Gillespie — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Shoulder Sprain)

Julian Strawther — OUT (Right Knee Contusion/Sprain)

Denver faces the Washington Wizards on Sunday, owners of the second-worst record in the league at 7-34. The game against Denver represents the second half of a back-to-back for Washington; they faced the San Antonio Spurs and lost, 131-127, on Saturday.

Denver, meanwhile, is coming off a massively impressive 102-100 victory over the Boston Celtics. In that game, Denver served the Celtics up their first home loss of the season after beginning the year 20-0 at TD Garden. Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray combined for 69 total points, 20 rebounds, and 14 assists. They looked like the duo that dominated much of the 2023 playoffs en route to taking down, record-wise, the best team in the league.

Sunday's game, as mentioned, represents the third game in a five-game road trip. They play the new-look Indiana Pacers with Pascal Siakam and the New York Knicks before heading home to host the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nuggets are 29-14 on the season. A win would take them one step closer to grabbing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. Currently, the Minnesota Timberwolves lead Denver by 1.5 games and the Oklahoma City Thunder lead by 1 game.