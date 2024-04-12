Nuggets head to San Antonio to play Spurs

Two games left in the regular season.

Here's the injury report for Friday's game.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — PROBABLE (Right Shoulder Strain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Foot Strain)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Left Hip Inflammation)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Right Knee Inflammation)

Zeke Nnaji — PROBABLE (Right Adductor Tendinosis)

Michael Porter Jr. — PROBABLE (Right Knee Tendinopathy)

San Antonio:

Dominick Barlow — OUT (Left Knee Bone Bruise)

Charles Bassey — OUT (Left ACL Tear)

Keldon Johnson — OUT (Left Foot Sprain)

Cedi Osman — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Jeremy Sochan — OUT (Left Ankle Impingement)

Devin Vassell — OUT (Right Third Metatarsal Head Stress Reaction)

The Denver Nuggets face off with the San Antonio Spurs for the final time this season. The Spurs are heavily shorthanded and will be without four rotation players and two starters: Keldon Johnson, Cedi Osman, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell. They will, however, have Victor Wembanyama, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner who nearly finished with the first quadruple-double since 1994 with 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 9 blocks the last time he played the Nuggets.

A win in San Antonio is crucial for Denver. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference standings after defeating the Timberwolves on Wednesday, 116-107. All the Nuggets have to do is win out against the Spurs (20-60) on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies (27-53) on Sunday and they'll claim the No. 1 seed in the West for the second consecutive season. Denver is also two wins shy of setting their franchise record for most wins in a regular season with 58.

There's a lot on the line for the Mile High squad.

TUNE-IN: Friday 6:00 p.m. MT, Altitude TV, and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM