Nuggets head to Philadelphia to play 76ers for the first of five road games

The first of a five-game road trip begins on Tuesday for the Denver Nuggets.

Here's the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — PROBABLE (Right Cervicothoracic Strain)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Heel Strain)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Left Hip Strain)

Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Bilateral Tibia Inflammation)

Jalen Pickett — AVAILABLE (G League Assignment)

Michael Porter Jr. — PROBABLE (Left Knee Inflammation)

Julian Strawther — OUT (Right Knee Contusion/Sprain)

Hunter Tyson — AVAILABLE (G League Assignment)

The Nuggets are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Match-ups between these two squads are always appointment viewing.

All of Denver's starters—Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokić—were listed as questionable on Monday afternoon. They're been updated to probable as of Tuesday morning.

Assuming Denver's starters are a full-go, fans could be in for a good one. Head-to-heads between Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid always draw a crowd. The two superstars are the most decorated centers in the last decade of the NBA; they've finished first or second in MVP voting in each of the last three seasons. Jokić took home the 2021 and 2022 regular season MVP awards, while Embiid won his first MVP last season in 2023.

This year, both players are once again atop the leaderboard. NBA.com's Michael C. Wright had Embiid ranked No. 1 and Jokić ranked No. 2 in his January 12th MVP leaderboard column, but those rankings have flip-flopped all throughout the season. Assumptively, if Jokić plays, Tuesday could be a big opportunity to gain some ground in the MVP standings.

Aside from the awards stuff, both teams are playing great basketball. Philadelphia is 25-13 on the season and is coming off a 124-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday in which Embiid posted 41 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes. So yes, Tuesday's game is a back-to-back for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey has been a worthy co-star next to Embiid. He's helped the 76ers survive the loss of 10-time All-Star, James Harden, who was traded to the LA Clippers in the first week of the season. Maxey's currently averaging 26.1 points on 45.1 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from three-point land (on 8.2 attempts per game!), and 87.4 percent from the free-throw line. He's also dishing a career-high 6.6 assists. This is a major jump from the 20.3 points and 3.5 assists Maxey averaged last season. He's one of the best, most versatile shooters on Earth. And a very fun player to watch, for what it's worth.

Denver, meanwhile, has cruised into a 28-13 record while defending their 2023 NBA championship. Jokić is obviously a spectacular MVP candidate, but Michael Porter Jr. has been a standout, as well, recently. MPJ's averaging 17.1 points on 54.1 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from three, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line since December 1st.

Tuesday's game is the first of a five-game road trip for the Nuggets. It's a difficult one, too, as Denver plays the league-best Boston Celtics on Friday. The road trip wraps up in New York against the 23-17 Knicks, and Denver heads home to host the 76ers and the No. 2 seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Denver then goes back on the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-12), who are tied with the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings at the time of this writing.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called the next 10 games the toughest stretch of games he's seen as head coach. Denver would be playing seven playoff teams if the season ended today.

“It’s going to show a lot about who we are," said Malone.