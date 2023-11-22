Nuggets head to Orlando to play Magic

Denver's road trip continues in Orlando.

The Denver Nuggets are set to play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon. We'll get into what should be an excellent matchup between two winning teams, but first, a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Zeke Nnaji — PROBABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

The young Orlando Magic have been one of the brightest early-season surprises. They've carried over the success they had in the second half of last season with a 9-5 out of the gates. Currently, they're on a four-game winning streak.

Wednesday's contest against Denver represents the second half of a back-to-back. Orlando took down the Toronto Raptors rather convincingly on Tuesday, 126-107. Fatigue could be in play for the Magic, but they're a young team with young legs.

2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, led the way for Orlando against Toronto with 25 points on 50 percent shooting. Banchero's sophomore season has gone swimmingly, and he's up to 19.1 points per game on 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point land.

Wednesday represents Denver's fourth away game in a five-game road stretch. Thus far, they've gone 1-2. Still, the Nuggets are coming off one of their best wins of the season, a gritty victory over the Detroit Pistons in which both head coach Michael Malone and Nikola Jokić were ejected. The Nuggets rallied around their veterans; Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered 20 or more points in the victory.

Denver is 10-4 on the season, tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Keep an eye on Christian Braun, who has reached double-figure points in four consecutive games off the bench.