Nuggets head to Los Angeles for first of two road games against Clippers

Denver's preseason will conclude in sunny Los Angeles with two games against the Clippers, the first of which begins on Tuesday.

The Nuggets are coming off a 116-102 victory against the Chicago Bulls to bring their preseason record to 2-1. Rookie Julian Strawther had another excellent showing and finished with 23 points, a high for him in the preseason. He's averaging 19.7 points per game in three exhibition contests.

Jamal Murray also looked supremely comfortable and finished with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 5 assists. Murray's passing has been especially polished, repeatedly feeding Nikola Jokić a slew of accurate pocket passes.

Speaking of Jokić, he hasn't missed a beat since winning Finals MVP in June. The Joker quickly accumulated 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 23 minutes on Sunday. Before that, he put up 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.

The Clippers are 1-1 in the preseason after two contests against the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard has picked up right where he left off from last year's playoffs and is averaging 13.5 points on 45 percent shooting and 38.5 percent from three in just 17.1 minutes per game.

There's no injury report just yet, but Michael Porter Jr. (left sprained ankle) and Christian Braun (left calf contusion) have yet to play in the preseason. Porter Jr. and Braun are both progressing well according to acting head coach David Adelman, who spoke to the media on Monday.