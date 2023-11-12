Nuggets head to Houston to play Rockets

The Nuggets get right back to work after a lengthy three-day break. Denver's last game was against the Golden State Warriors, way back on Wednesday.

"You try to look for any recovery time during the season because of the long schedule we have," said Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after Saturday's practice. "But just to have these two days, it's great for us to get back to recovery. We have a lot of bumps and bruises that we needed to get looked at."

Denver will take on the Houston Rockets (5-3), one of the early surprises of the season.

But before we into that, here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Jay Huff — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G-League Assignment)

Houston:

Nate Hinton — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Victor Oladipo — OUT (Left Patellar Tendon Repair)

Jermaine Samuels Jr. — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Amen Thompson — OUT Out (Right Ankle Sprain)

Cam Whitmore — OUT (G-League Assignment)

Houston's been a fun story early into the season.

The team got busy this offseason and signed Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet to lucrative long-term deals. Thus far, those signings appear to be home runs.

Brooks has been an early-season sensation for the Rockets. He's continued to defend at an All-NBA level, but he's also turning in a career year offensively. Brooks is averaging 14.1 points, right in line with his career averages, but it's his efficiency that really glimmers. He's made an outrageous 55.6 percent of his three-pointers and 55.6 percent of his overall shots.

VanVleet's also shot the deep ball well at 37.5, and collectively, he and Brooks have catapulted Houston into the top five in three-point efficiency. Overall, they're eighth on offense. What really stands out is their defense, ranked fifth overall after finishing 29th last season.

Unsurprisingly, with a top-10 defense and offense, Houston sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They shook off a slow start to the year and have won five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest winning streak in the league.

We haven't even mentioned breakout star, Alperen Şengün, who is turning in 19 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists on 61.7 percent from the field. His running mate, Jalen Green, is averaging a team-high 20 points on 44.9 percent shooting and 41.5 percent from deep.

Houston should be a good test for Denver, who holds the best record in the NBA at 8-1 and is in first place in the West. The Nuggets are coming off a close victory against the Golden State Warriors, winning 108-105.

Nikola Jokić continues to play like the best player in the world and is putting up a career-high 29.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 62.2 percent shooting. NBA.com had Jokić as the leading MVP candidate through the first stretch of games as of Saturday.

Reggie Jackson had his best game of the season on Wednesday while filling in for the injured Jamal Murray, who is out with a hamstring strain. Jackson finished with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting and hit two huge shots late to sink the Warriors.