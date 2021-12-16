Preview: Denver Nuggets open road trip against Atlanta Hawks

A brief, two-game homestand ended on a sour note for the Denver Nuggets, as they fell 124-107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night before heading back east for another road trip.

Denver (14-14) got another strong performance from Nikola Jokić (27 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds), but struggles to take care of the ball and hot 3-point shooting from Minnesota created a hole that the Nuggets couldn’t climb out of.

MORE: Takeaways from loss to Timberwolves

Denver is now back out on the road once again, although this time only for three games, the first of which coming in Atlanta.

The Hawks (14-14) have had to navigate a similar season to Denver’s with a slow start and injuries resulting in a .500 record through the first two months of the season. Atlanta has thrived offensively this season (third in offensive rating) but struggles on the defensive end (23rd in defensive rating) have held the team back.

Denver won the first meeting between the two teams back on Nov. 12.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

MICHAEL PORTER JR. – LUMBAR SPINE SURGERY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – LEFT ACL SURGERY. OUT.

JAMYCHAL GREEN – RIGHT ANKLE SPRAIN. OUT.

MARKUS HOWARD – LEFT KNEE SPRAIN. OUT.

AUSTIN RIVERS – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. PROBABLE.

TUNE-IN: 5:30 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

The battle on the boards

With their two-big starting lineup of John Collins and Clint Capela, it’s no surprise that the Hawks are one of the best rebounding teams in the league this season. Atlanta ranks ninth in offensive rebound percentage and 11th in opponent offensive rebound percentage, highlighting Atlanta’s success on both sides of the glass.

Luckily for the Nuggets, they’ve been elite on the defensive glass this season, ranking fourth in opponent offensive rebound percentage. Denver will have to be active on the boards Friday to limit the second-chance opportunities for the Hawks, especially because the Nuggets have struggled to create second-chance opportunities for themselves, ranking 28th in offensive rebound percentage on the season.

Defending in the mid-range

Although Atlanta’s offense has been near the top of the league this season, the Hawks get things done in a different way compared to today’s modern shot charts.

Atlanta ranks 24th in both the frequency of shot attempts at the rim and shot attempts from beyond the arc, with the majority of the team’s shot attempts (36 percent) coming from the mid-range instead.

The Hawks have connected on 42.2 percent of those mid-range attempts (but an even more impressive 38.8 percent from downtown, the second-highest percentage in the league).

Denver’s defense has been built around giving up mid-range attempts in order to limit shots at the rim and from beyond the arc, something that will need a slight adjustment Friday night in Atlanta.

Push it in transition

As mentioned earlier, Atlanta’s defense has struggled during the early portion of the season. One area that has contributed to those struggles has been transition defense, where 15.9 percent of opponent possessions have begun with a transition play and the Hawks rank 24th in opponent points per 100 possessions added through transition plays.

Denver has been slightly above the league average in the frequency of transition plays, but closer to the bottom of the league in the effectiveness of those plays. Friday’s matchup against Atlanta’s struggling defense could present an opportunity to push the pace and get some easy buckets in transition.