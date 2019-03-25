Yahoo: Denver Nuggets have one of the NBA’s top five young cores

The Nuggets are returning to the postseason for the first time in six years and a lot of it is due to its young, emerging group of players. According to Yahoo Sports, it’s a group that can keep Denver in contention for years to come.

Yahoo ranked the Nuggets as the third best young core in the NBA, just behind the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks in the category. Here’s what the online outlet had to say about Denver:

They drafted a franchise player in Nikola Jokić, 24, while also possessing a treasure trove of young players who have potential to grow into star performers.

[Jamal] Murray, 22, is a hidden gem of sorts who’s emerged this season, showing explosiveness at times… And of course, there’s Jokić, who’s on the outside looking into the MVP conversation.

Whatever you believe he lacks in traditional athleticism, he makes up for with a skillset that’s easy to build around. You have a feeling that no matter how the other pieces around Jokić develop through the years, as long as he’s healthy the Nuggets will be annual contenders.

