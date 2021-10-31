Preview: Denver Nuggets head to Memphis to take on Grizzlies

The action is heating up for the Denver Nuggets as the season shifts into November.

Following a four-game week split into two back-to-back sets, Denver (4-2) is looking to build on the momentum created over the weekend, which saw the Nuggets sweep games against the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokić didn’t miss a game following a right knee contusion suffered less than a week ago and dominated on Saturday night in Minnesota, dropping 26 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists. Heading into Sunday’s slate of games, Denver owned a top-five defensive rating in the league, per Cleaning the Glass.

Memphis (3-3) has excited fans to begin the season, with third-year guard Ja Morant leading a high-powered Grizzlies offense. Morant has come out of the gates fast to begin the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists per game through the first six contests.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

VLATKO ČANČAR – LEFT HIP STRAIN. OUT.

TUNE-IN: 6 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Can Denver find a rhythm on offense?

While the success on the defensive end has been a welcomed development to begin the season, the Nuggets would certainly benefit from more balance between both ends of the floor, with their offense struggling throughout the first six games.

Denver owns the 24th-ranked offense according to Cleaning the Glass, held back by turnovers and a lack of trips to the charity stripe. The Nuggets rank 30th in both turnover percentage (18.8 percent) and free-throw rate, which has hurt the offense despite elite shooting (fourth in effective field-goal percentage).

Memphis might be just the opponent the Nuggets need to face to begin November, as the Grizzlies’ 116.9 defensive rating is 29th in the league. Memphis doesn’t force a ton of turnovers, and teams have shot lights out from deep and at the rim against the Grizzlies so far this season.

Slowing down Morant

Morant certainly looks to have made another leap into superstar territory to begin his third season in the league. Although it’s a small sample size, the 22-year-old guard has been more effective and comfortable from beyond the arc, which has only opened up potential driving lanes to the rim, where the former second-overall pick can truly shine.

As mentioned earlier, Denver’s defense has been elite to begin this season, but struggles have come around the rim. Opponents have shot 67.4 percent from within four feet of the basket through the first six games, which places Denver 24th in the league. Against Morant and a Grizzlies offense that features a healthy dose of shot attempts coming from inside the paint, rim protection will be key Monday night.

Let it fly from downtown

Despite ranking above league average in opponent offensive rebound percentage and free-throw rate, Memphis has struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor. A key factor in those struggles? Teams have been doing significant damage from downtown against the Grizzlies this season.

38.5 percent of opponent shot attempts have come from beyond the arc against Memphis this season, and those teams have hit a staggering 44.1 percent of those shots. That should be music to Nuggets fans, who have seen a fair share of 3-point attempts rim out to begin this season.

Denver ranks 21st in the league in 3-point percentage to begin the season, having connected on only 32.6 percent of its attempts from deep. Of course, with a sample size this small, one would expect that number to improve moving forward, with Monday’s matchup presenting a compelling opportunity to take advantage of.