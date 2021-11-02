Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back vs. Grizzlies

In what became a new trend during last year’s shortened regular season, the Denver Nuggets will remain in Memphis for a second-consecutive matchup with the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

In the first meeting between the two teams on Monday, Denver couldn’t string together enough offense to pull out the win, falling 106-97. Cold shooting from deep (9-of-38, 23.7 percent) and a disadvantage on the boards ultimately sunk Denver, which snapped a brief two-game winning streak.

MORE: Takeaways from loss to Memphis

The Grizzlies were led by Ja Morant (26 points and eight assists) but also received 43 points off the bench, including 17 from Tyus Jones. Memphis dropped 58 points in the paint and outrebounded Denver 55-40 Monday night.

Let’s take a look at some keys to the second meeting between the two squads.

INJURY REPORT:

JAMAL MURRAY – LEFT KNEE INJURY RECOVERY. OUT.

VLATKO ČANČAR – LEFT HIP STRAIN. OUT.

TUNE-IN: 6 p.m. MT, Altitude and 950AM

Can Denver find a rhythm from deep?

One of the most striking developments to begin the season has been the struggles on the offensive end of the floor for the Nuggets. Heading into Tuesday’s slate of games, Denver owned the 24th-ranked offensive rating in the league at just 102.9 points per 100 possessions.

While other factors certainly play a key role here (ranking 29th in turnover percentage and 30th in free-throw rate), Denver’s cold shooting from deep is also holding back the offense. As of Tuesday morning, the Nuggets ranked 28th in 3-point percentage at just 30.1 percent. Although Denver’s offense isn’t built around the 3-point line, 37.7 percent of its total shot attempts have come from downtown this season, a rate slightly above the league average.

All eyes are on the Nuggets’ offense now, which starts with hopefully getting some shots to fall from deep.

The battle on the boards

Another area Denver struggled in Monday night was on the glass. As mentioned earlier, Memphis secured a 55-40 advantage on the boards in Monday’s victory, which included an 11-6 advantage on the offensive glass in particular. This rebounding advantage also led to a 14-7 advantage for the Grizzlies in second-chance points.

In the end, Memphis posted a 29.7 offensive rebound percentage in Monday’s contest, compared to just 15.4 percent for Denver. The Grizzlies have been a dominant rebounding team through the first two weeks of the season, ranking third in offensive rebound percentage (31.9 percent) and seventh in opponent offensive rebound percentage (23.1 percent).

After being a dominant team on the offensive glass this season, Denver has slipped to 24th to begin the season. If the Nuggets hope to split the two games in Memphis this week, the battle on the boards will have to be a more even matchup than it was during Monday’s game.

The matchup of second units

Both teams are still working through some kinks when it comes to their respective second units. Memphis ranks 24th in bench plus-minus at -21, while the Nuggets’ bench is 28th at -41 on the season.

In Monday’s contest, the Grizzlies outscored Denver 43-34 in bench points, which helped lead to a win. As Nuggets head coach Michael Malone continues to work through his rotations when it comes to which players receive the most playing time off the bench and which starters receive minutes alongside the second unit, Wednesday’s repeat matchup with Memphis provides Denver with an opportunity to work through some early-season struggles on the second unit.