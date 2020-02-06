Denver Nuggets Acquire Bates-Diop, Napier, Vonleh, Green and First-Round Pick in Four-Team Trade

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2020 – As part of a four-team trade involving Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta, the Denver Nuggets have acquired Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves and Gerald Green and a 2020 first round pick from the Rockets, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. The Nuggets sent Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota in the deal.

Bates-Diop, 24, 6-8, has appeared in 37 games this year, averaging 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. Bates-Diop played in 16 games for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League as a rookie and has appeared in two games for them this season, averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks in the 18 total appearances. The second-year forward out of Ohio State was selected with the 48th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Napier, 28, 6-0, is a six-year veteran who was in his first year with Minnesota. He has appeared in 36 games (22 starts) this season, averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. He has appeared in a total of 325 career games (46 starts) for Miami, Orlando, Portland, Brooklyn and Minnesota, posting averages of 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes. Napier was drafted with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft after spending four years at the University of Connecticut where he was named First-Team All-American by the AP as a senior.

Vonleh, 24, 6-10, has appeared in 29 games (one start) for Minnesota this season, averaging 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. The veteran center/forward has recorded 328 career games (171 starts) over six seasons with Charlotte, Portland, Chicago, New York and Minnesota while averaging 5.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. Vonleh was drafted ninth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by Charlotte after spending one year at Indiana University.

Green, 34, 6-6, has missed the entire 2019-20 season so far due to a foot injury in the preseason that required surgery. The 12-year veteran has appeared in 658 career games (118 starts) for Boston, Minnesota, Houston, Dallas, New Jersey, Indiana, Phoenix and Miami, posting averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting .361 from three-point range in 19.8 minutes per game. Green was drafted with the 18th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Gulf Shores Academy High School in Houston, TX.