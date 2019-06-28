Denver Nuggets Five Questions: Lisa Johnson, VP of Basketball Administration

If one walks through the lower bowl of Pepsi Center during a Denver Nuggets game, odds are they will run into Lisa Johnson.

Johnson is constantly moving. Whether it’s greeting special guests at games or helping plan the Nuggets’ travel and regular season schedule, things are never static for the team’s VP of Basketball Administration. She likes it that way.

“I love the excitement of it. I love the game of basketball,” she explained. “The opportunities and the people I've met [and] not just the players and coaches. It's from the season ticket holders to the people who work in the building [Pepsi Center] -- people in the community. I love that.”

Johnson has the energy of an intern fighting for job at a Fortune 500 company, but she just wrapped up her 38th season with the organization. During that span, she’s worked in almost every department – starting off with a temporary sales position back in 1981. Johnson has gone from ticket sales to media relations to public relations to administration. She’s seen the Nuggets grow from a fledgling team to a multibillion-dollar corporation and she’s risen along with it. It is that rare combination of loyalty, experience and insight that has made her an invaluable asset to the Nuggets. Former players speak glowingly of their experiences with Johnson.

Bryant Stith, who spent almost a decade with the Nuggets, fondly remembers his time working with Johnson. Selected by Denver with the 13th pick overall out of the University of Virginia in 1992, Stith didn’t know what to expect when he moved out to the Mile High City. He had spent most of his life in the state of Virginia before going pro and luckily for him, he was greeted immediately by Johnson when he landed in Denver for the first time.

“When she welcomes you into the organization, it makes you feel right at home,” Stith said in April. “She gave me a calming and warm presence, it put my heart at ease. It allowed me to do things that I had done my whole life, which was play basketball at the highest level…I’ll be indebted to her forever. “

Johnson has helped the Nuggets navigate through both good and bad times, which is one of the significant reasons why Team President and Governor Josh Kroenke named her as a Vice President almost six years ago. As one of the few women VPs in all of sport, it’s an honor she doesn’t take lightly. She’s especially passionate about getting underprivileged children to go to Nuggets games.

“I really believe in what I do, and I hope I've made a difference in someone's life,” Johnson said. “Being able to share my team with people who wouldn't have the opportunity to come to a game [is important to me].”

In the first-ever Denver Nuggets Five Questions, a bi-weekly series taking a look at the inner workings of the organization, Johnson shared her insights of her almost four decades with the team. Here are her thoughts:

[Editor’s Note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity purposes]

Nuggets: NBA teams are now multibillion-dollar entities, but that wasn’t always the case. Can you paint a picture of what the Nuggets were like when you started in 1981?

Johnson: The biggest change is the size [of teams]. Our staff, including players, was about 25 people. It was strictly just the Nuggets and we did everything. The entire staff would put on game entertainment, someone [from staff] would be meeting the national anthem singer and that kind of stuff. So, everyone did everything [aside from the coaches].

The size of the operation has changed [Nuggets currently have hundreds of employees] and now, just like the world, there are a lot more regulations. We have a lot more security and we have to be careful with everything we do, [especially] with social media. There was no social media back then, there were hardly even computers.

It is major changes, but yet on the other hand, the very basic principles and the goal hasn't changed at all. It's still a high-end basketball team and everyone is working together to win games and win a championship…It’s just bigger.

As one of the few women executives in sports, you’ve been a trailblazer as a team VP. Do aspiring young women reach out to you and ask for advice. If so, what do you tell them?

I absolutely encourage them and try to help coach them along. I try to be living proof that it can happen. You can start right out of college selling season tickets and [eventually] be a Vice President of an NBA team. My door is always open to any young woman starting out or anyone -- just to encourage people to take the opportunities and stick with it.

Patience. This doesn't happen overnight. [My] balance in life is [also] really important and the other reason why I’ve been able to succeed. Balancing work and all of the hours with friendships and relationships... If it weren’t for [my husband] and his support, I wouldn’t be nearly as successful.

Considering the amount of time that you’ve been here, did you face any challenges as a woman in sports?

Initially, I did have to work harder to earn respect. Back in the 1980s, women weren't involved with media relations that much. There were some very established people and reporters in this business and I had to work a little harder to gain their respect. Fortunately, I did that just by continuing to do my job and what was necessary. I've been very fortunate to not run into any situations where I felt disrespected or been in an uncomfortable situation...It's not lost on me and I'm very fortunate.

For those who don’t know, you back up all of your travel plans in hard copy – thousands of pages worth. Can you explain just how difficult it is plan travel and the regular season schedule for an NBA team?

[Laughs] I realize we’re in the paperless age, but everything that can possibly go on is in this book. Every travel plan, down to the second, is in this book. I still use a computer, but this is basically a hard copy of everything that’s on there. Because, heaven forbid, if a computer crashes or there’s a power outage, my team still has to fly!

[In regards to schedule] the NBA has a big say in that. The challenge is making sure we meet requirements. Making sure we have enough Thursday games for their TV games and all of the parameters they set. Plus, you have the building parameters. So, balancing all of that is very challenging.

My biggest challenge is to balance travel, appearances, NBA meetings, requests from every department – including the NBA – to make it all work and flow.

Former players swear by you, why is that?

It's always been important to me and my job to take care of [our players]. Especially back in the 80s and 90s, it was a lot smaller and definitely a family setting. I've always tried to make sure they are comfortable and taken care of. I never wanted to make anyone feel like I wanted something from them because I don't -- the rest of the world seems to. I always tried my best to protect them from that.

That's why I've always done the travel and appearances and that type of thing. Some of the relationships I've had with former players, they are like family to me...During that time, we all grew up together. Our careers started together, Fat Lever, Alex English, Kiki Vandeweghe, Bryant Stith, Dan Issel, I could go on. Those are the relationships that mean so much to me. Dan Issel gave me away at my wedding. I didn't have family [at the time] and he and his wife stepped in [to fill in as my parents].

Relationships do matter. I always enjoy when former players come back. Even current players. If a player gets traded [or leaves], I always make sure to say hello and they always do the same. Once they leave here, they've been part of my life -- whether its players, coaches, former staff members. Just because they [leave], doesn't mean they're gone. I always appreciate that too.