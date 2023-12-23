Nuggets finish seventh back-to-back of the season against Hornets

The Denver Nuggets have a great opportunity to make it seven wins out of eight games on Saturday.

Denver heads to Charlotte for a game against the Hornets. Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Heel Strain)

Charlotte:

Amari Bailey — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

LaMelo Ball — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Cody Martin — QUESTIOABLE (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Frank Ntilikina — OUT (Left Tibia Nondisplaced Fracture)

Mark Williams — DOUBTFUL (Low Back Contusion)

Saturday's game wraps up Denver's seventh back-to-back of the season, the most in the NBA. They played the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and won in a thriller in which Jamal Murray dropped a season-high 32 points. Nikola Jokić also passed Dan Issel to become the Nuggets all-time leading rebounder. He grabbed 11 boards and reached 31 points against the Nets.

Denver is on a tear. They've won six of their last seven games and are currently riding a four-game winning streak on the road. That brought their record to 9-8 away from Ball Arena, the first time all season the Nuggets have had a winning record on the road. It should be mentioned that after Saturday, Denver will have played 18 games on the road, tied with the Washington Wizards for the most away games in the NBA. They're 20-10 overall.

Charlotte is just 7-19 on the season. They're currently on a six-game losing streak. LaMelo Ball appeared to be headed to his second All-Star game before spraining his ankle in late November. He remains out.

Terry Rozier has picked up the scoring slack with Ball sidelined. He's averaged 24.5 points over his last six games and is certainly a player to watch.