Denver Nuggets fall 116-102 to Golden State Warriors

The Nuggets’ late season struggles on offense continued in a 116-102 loss to the Warriors at the Oracle Arena.

Denver couldn’t get going in Oakland as it shot just 37.9 percent from the floor, including 22.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray led the visitors with 17 points and 4 rebounds while DeMarcus Cousins paced the Warriors with 28 points and 12 boards.

Prior to the game, the Nuggets had shown some improvement on defense, but their offense hasn’t been able to find any consistency recently. The team has shot 39.4 percent in the past 10 games and their points per game has dropped to 101.3 – down from their season average of 110.9. Those woes plagued the team on Tuesday night.

“Offensively, we have to be a lot cleaner,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. “When you’re playing against a team that’s won three of the last four world championships, you can’t beat yourself. We did that tonight and that’s a disappointment.”

The Nuggets got off to a strong start as they took a 18-13 lead thanks to Will Barton and Paul Millsap having an early hot hand against the home team. The team initially did a good job of containing the Warriors from downtown as they started 1-of-5 from behind the arc in the opening six minutes. Then Cousins got rolling, sparking the Warriors to an 8-0 run to finish the first quarter. Golden State’s center finished the opening 12 minutes with 10 points off 5-of-8 shooting and added four boards.

Denver started the second quarter off brightly as they cut the score to 30-29 one minute in. From that moment on, the Nuggets really struggled to find scoring opportunities. Due to the Warriors swarming defense and some poor offensive decisions by the visiting team, Denver would only score 19 points in the second quarter. The Warriors would score 29 points sparked by a dominant quarter by Kevin Durant, who scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

“I thought the end of that second quarter really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Malone said.

The Nuggets are known for their passing ability as they are currently second in the league in assists (27.4), but they could only muster nine assists in the first half.

“Turnovers all night, we couldn’t take care of the ball,” Malone said. “You give up 21 points off of turnovers in this building, you’re going to make it really hard to be in the game.”

In the second half, it was more of the same as the Warriors would open with a quick two baskets to push their lead to 20 points. With the Nuggets playing the Spurs on Wednesday night, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone pulled his starters at the start of the fourth quarter. Jared Vanderbilt contributed 10 points in 10 minutes off 4-of-4 shooting in the quarter.

Denver was outrebounded 55-39 by the Warriors and had a 36-22 disparity in assists.

The Nuggets will hope to get back on track when they return home to the Pepsi Center to take on the Spurs at 7 p.m. MT. (WATCH: ALTITUDE, RADIO: KKSE-FM 92.5/KKSE 950, stream: ALTITUDE NOW).