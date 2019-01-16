Nuggets Fall Against Warriors, 12-game Home Win Streak Snapped

The Denver Nuggets saw their 12-game home win streak snapped with a 142-111 loss at the hands of the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors Tuesday Night.

The Warriors built a 13-point lead early, scoring 51 points in the first quarter, including 10 3-pointers and never looked back as they took over the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference in the blockbuster showdown. The victory was the Warriors fifth in a row and seventh in their last eight outings as they improved to 30-14 on the season.

“They’re great players. So, we know what they’re capable of,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They’re more than capable of getting going. The only problem tonight with was we helped them get going. Lack of discipline at times, not understanding their range, their ability to make shots. Once they make a couple, obviously, it makes for a long night.”

Denver (29-14) started out slow, falling behind 11-2 in the game’s first 2:39 while Golden State couldn’t have been hotter. The Warriors shot 76 percent from the field, including 71.4 from 3-point range in the game’s opening 12 minutes on their way to building a 19-point halftime lead.

Each member of Warriors’ vaunted Big 4 was on top of their game at Pepsi Center.

Shooters former league MVPs Kevin Durant (31) and Stephen Curry (31) and Klay Thompson (27) combine for 89 points, going 34 of 52 from the field, including 18 of 28 from deep. Former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green filled out the stat sheet with four points, a game-high 13 assists and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Reserve point guard Quinn Cook also scored in double-figures, adding 11 points in the win.

“Give them credit,” Malone said. “They came in here and showed why they’re one of the best teams in the world and they’ve won multiple world championships for a reason. They sent a message.”

Shooting guard Malik Beasley was the Nuggets’ top scorer with 22 points followed by point guard Jamal Murray’s 21. Center Nikola Jokić had a near double-double with 17 points and eight assists. Will Barton chipped in 11 points off the bench and Paul Millsap contributed with 10 points.

Golden State 59.6 percent from the field, including 53.8 from behind the 3-point line and assisted on 38 of its 57 baskets while out-rebounding Denver 50-36.

“They came in and did what they were supposed to do in their eyes. I’m disappointed in the fact that we gave up 51 points in a quarter. That’s mindboggling. I can’t wrap my head around that number.”

The Nuggets face the Chicago Buills at home Thursday at 7 p.m. MST. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on Altitude NOW.