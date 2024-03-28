Nuggets fall to Suns at home

Tough one.

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Phoenix Suns, 104-97, on Wednesday night. This was just Denver's third loss since the All-Star break; they're still an NBA-best 15-3 in that span, with two of those losses occurring against the Suns.

Denver is now 51-22 on the season. They're 29-7 at Ball Arena, the second-best home record in the NBA.

Nikola Jokić led Denver in the scoring department with 22 points. He also tallied 10 assists and 9 rebounds. Aaron Gordon had a solid showing, as well, with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 blocks.

"He did what's he done the last 10, I don't even know, 15 years. He's a great scorer. Great shooter. Even on defense, he had a couple of blocks. That kind of disturbed our offense," Jokić said about Durant. "He's a great player."

Ultimately, three-point shooting decided this one. The Suns hit 16 of their 33 shots from distance, while Denver went just 10-of-40 from behind the arc. Denver also lost the rebounding battle, 51-38.

"Against that team, you've got to fly around. Our fly-around mentality wasn't good in the first half. They were hitting the pocket and spraying for swing-swing threes and things like that," said Michael Porter Jr. about Denver's three-point defense. "We gotta do better about multiple efforts against that team."

The Suns got right to it and made 10 of their 19 first-half three-pointers while Denver's defense lagged behind. The Nuggets were also outrebounded, 29-18, yet the Nuggets were down just 7 at halftime.