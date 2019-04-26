Denver Nuggets 103, San Antonio Spurs 120: Takeaways From Game 6

It all comes down to Game 7. Despite a franchise-record 43 points from Nikola Jokić, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 120-103 to even up the series. The Spurs used hot shooting to pace their offensive outburst, while the Nuggets simply couldn’t keep up.

San Antonio’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first quarter, as the Spurs jumped out to a 34-24 lead on the back of strong shooting (16-of-24 from the field) and 13 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. The Nuggets defense wasn’t able to get consistent stops, which wasn’t helped by their 0-of-7 shooting from three in the frame.

"We didn't defend tonight,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “The attention to detail was not there tonight and we obviously have to be much better next game."

However, the Nuggets staged yet another second-quarter comeback, using active defense and hot shooting to briefly take the lead. San Antonio closed the half on a 17-10 run to regain the lead heading into the break.

The third quarter was highlighted by a back-and-forth between DeMar DeRozan and Jokić. DeRozan scored 12 in the quarter, which was enough to withstand 17 points from Jokić and give San Antonio a 90-85 lead heading into the final period.

The Spurs extended their lead to 11 with a 6-0 scoring run to begin the fourth quarter as they continued to hit tough shots from all areas of the court. The Nuggets couldn’t respond, as San Antonio held on to a double-digits lead throughout the remainder of the game.

"We worked hard to get homecourt advantage to go home and play a Game 7,” Malone said. “We had the best home record in the NBA this year, so that's what we're looking forward to."

Key takeaways:

1) Denver recovers from another slow start

The Nuggets won their first and only first quarter in Game 5, highlighting the need for strong bench play to lead comebacks during the middle stages of games throughout this series. In Game 6 it was no different, as the Spurs came out firing and finished the quarter with a 34-24 lead. Despite Paul Millsap scoring 10 points in the quarter, Denver was ice cold from beyond the arc, as it missed all seven attempts.

However, just as the Nuggets have done throughout the series, impressive bench play and some sweet shooting brought them back into the game in the second quarter. Torrey Craig started things off with a 3-pointer and steal in the opening minute of the second quarter, while Denver knocked down four 3-pointers in the frame to briefly take a 48-47 lead towards the end of the half. Although San Antonio responded to take a 64-60 lead into the halftime break, Denver put up 36 points in the second quarter to breathe life into its offense.

Jokić led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the half. Although these second-quarter comebacks have been a reliable factor for Denver throughout the series, it is tough to consistently rely on strong bench play to dig out of early holes, especially against a Spurs team that was facing elimination on their home court.

2) When threes aren’t falling, go inside

After Denver’s poor shooting night in Game 1, the Nuggets have been lights out from three in the series. The Nuggets connected on 46.2 percent from beyond the arc since the Game 1 loss, but the threes simply weren’t falling tonight. The Nuggets finished 6-of-24 from three but made up for the shooting struggles by getting into the paint and attacking the basket. The Nuggets finished with 72 points in the paint and outscored San Antonio in the paint by 36. Jokić did most of his damage inside the paint, while Denver also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds to provide plenty of second-chance looks near the rim.

3) Denver faces final, first playoff test

Well, questions about Denver’s lack of playoff experience appeared to be solved throughout this series, but the Nuggets now face the daunting task of playing in a Game 7. This will be the first Game 7 for nearly every player in Denver’s rotation, while Gregg Popovich has coached through his fair share of win-or-go-home games in the playoffs.

"We'll watch the film and figure out why we lost tonight,” Malone said. “Game 7, how much do you have to say? We understand that like Game 3, we can't put forth the defensive effort like we did tonight."

The Nuggets will have homecourt advantage in this crucial game, but the road team has won two games in this series. After a successful 54-win season, the Nuggets will take on San Antonio in Game 7 on Saturday at Pepsi Center (8 p.m.MT, WATCH: ALTITUDE, TNT, RADIO: KKSE-FM 92.5).