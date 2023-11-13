Nuggets fall to Rockets for second loss of the season

The Denver Nuggets battled back late but couldn't quite get it done.

Denver lost just their second game of the season to the Houston Rockets, 107-104, on Sunday night. Down by 10 points late into the fourth, the Nuggets got the deficit down to just 1 but narrowly fell short.

This brings Denver's overall record to 8-2 on the season, tied for the second-best record in the NBA. The Nuggets are 2-2 on the road and have 3 more away games coming up. In fact, 5 of their next 6 games (including Sunday's game) are away from Ball Arena.

Houston, meanwhile, continues to be an incredible story. After finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA last season, the Rockets sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and have won six straight games.

"They're playing well," said Nuggets head coach, Michael Malone. "And obviously, a disappointing outcome for us."

Nikola Jokić did all he could to keep his team in it and finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists. This was his fourth triple-double of the season and the 109th time in his career he recorded one in a game.

Michael Porter Jr. also had a great showing. He notched 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. This was his third double-double of the season and the fourth time he's reached at least 20 points in five games.

Denver's bench struggled on Sunday. They scored just 8 total points to Houston's 31. Collin Gillespie scored 6 of them.

Houston's Alperen Şengün was a standout and finished with 23 points on 9-of-18 from the field, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. The 6'11 Turkish big man has referred to Jokić as his "idol" numerous times in the past and certainly lived up to the comparisons on Sunday night.

"He's a very good player. Skilled. Rebounds. Can post-up. Can score in the pocket and in pick-and-rolls. He makes his teammates better," said Malone about Houston's 21-year-old big.

In the battle of the two do-it-all centers, Jokić took the first swing and was unstoppable in the first quarter. He quickly accumulated 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists and played almost the entire quarter. Houston, meanwhile, shot just 35.7 percent from the field. Denver entered the second quarter with a 30-23 lead.

Denver's bench unit checked in and went scoreless for the first four minutes of play. This allowed Houston to go on an 8-0 run, forcing Malone to put Jokić back in. The two-time MVP immediately steadied things for Denver, and the Nuggets then went on their own 12-4 run. Porter Jr. went on a scoring binge, which was ignited by a tough offensive rebound, and finished with 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Denver finished the second quarter with a 50-46 lead.

Both teams played to a virtual standstill in the third quarter. Porter Jr. kept his rhythm going and recorded 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Houston got an edge on the glass and ripped down 5 offensive rebounds to Denver's 5 defensive boards, and the Nuggets entered the fourth quarter with a 76-74 lead.

Denver once again struggled with Jokić on the bench, and Houston went on a 20-8 run to start the fourth quarter. Şengün slammed home a dunk at the 3:49 mark to make it a 10-point game. The Nuggets got the lead down to 6 points when Porter Jr. hit a tough jump shot, but former Nugget Jeff Green hit a back-breaking three-pointer to bring Houston's advantage back up to 9.