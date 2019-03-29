Denver Nuggets struggle to contain Rockets in tough loss in Houston

The Nuggets had largely done a solid job in slowing down James Harden this season, but they had no answers in containing the 2018 MVP in a 112-85 loss to the Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Harden would finish the game with 38 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds to spark Houston, while Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Entering Thursday’s game, Harden was averaging 28 points on 41.8 percent shooting in three previous games against Denver this season – a full eight points below his season average of 36.2 points per game. When he got off to a slow 3-of-8 start from the field in the first quarter, it looked like it would be more of the same. Harden, the NBA’s leader in free throw attempts per game, would use the charity stripe to get going in the second quarter and finished with an impressive 14 attempts – making 13 of those attempts.

Still, Harden’s strong showing wasn’t the sole reason why the Nuggets couldn’t pull out a result on Thursday night. The Rockets can credit Clint Capela and the team’s bench for taking control of the game in the second quarter, a 12-minute span where the team erupted for 40 points on 14-of-21 shooting.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone acknowledged Houston’s reserves as the turning point of the game.

“They went to their bench, we went to our bench and their bench dominated that stretch,” Malone said after the game. ”That’s where the game was lost.”

Denver held a 25-22 lead after the first quarter, an impressive defensive quarter for the visitors where they held the home side to 42.5 percent shooting. In the second quarter, Capela and the Rockets bench unit sparked the team to an immediate 12-2 run. Austin Rivers played a big part as he started 5-of-5, including 3-of-3 from behind the arc. Defensively, the home side utilized a number of different looks to limit the Nuggets’ effectiveness as the team shot 4 of 14 in the second quarter. Denver would enter halftime trailing 62-44.

“Austin Rivers, I thought, was the MVP of the game,” Malone said. “He was the one that allowed them to break the game open. He had 13 first half points and they had five threes in that second quarter.”

In the third quarter, Denver tried to rally back into the game, but three costly turnovers at the start limited the team’s chance to make a run. Houston would build a 29-point lead before Malone decided to look ahead to Friday’s match against the Thunder and pull out his starters. Capela finished the game with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Rockets gameplan of slowing down the Nuggets’ all-around attack proved to be the difference in this game. Both Murray and Nikola Jokić, who finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, got off to strong starts in the first half, but the rest of the team got off to 6-of-31 shooting in the first half. Denver finished the game shooting 36.9 percent from the field and gave away 14 turnovers. Malone acknowledged that fatigue might have played a factor in the team’s struggles on offense.

“We’re in the middle of a tough stretch, it’s our fifth game in eight days. Tomorrow will be our sixth in nine days,” he said. “But fatigue is a factor for all NBA teams right now. We have to find ways to fight through it."

The Nuggets will now look to quickly move on from this result as they travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder (6 p.m. MT, TV: Altitude, Radio: KKSE-FM 92.5, Stream: Altitude NOW).