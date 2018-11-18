Nuggets Fall to New Orleans

Nikola Jokić was aggressive from the opening tap in a primetime matchup against all-star center, Anthony Davis, accounting for 22 of the Denver Nuggets’ first 26 points. The 7-foot Serbian finished two assists shy of a double-double, going for 25 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as his team dropped their fifth in their last six games, falling 125-115 on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday.

Despite Jokić’s early onslaught, Davis won the battle between the elite big men. He dropped 40 points, going 20-for-21 from the foul line, and added eight rebounds and as many assists to help his team avenge a Oct. 29 loss at Denver, a contest in which he did not play due to injury.

“Twenty-three second-chance points allowed,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, listing his team’s shortcomings on the night. “We need our starters to rebound the basketball. And then you give up 20 fastbreak points. That’s 43 points off of solely hustle, effort, getting back, finding a body giving them one shot, and we didn’t have that tonight.”

The Nuggets trailed by three at the half. They tied the game at 70 on a Gary Harris 3-pointer 28 seconds into the third quarter, but it was all Pelicans from that point on. They outscored Denver 28-18 the rest of the third and took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter to improve their record to 9-7 overall and 7-1 at Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans’ starting frontcourt combined for 60 points and 18 rebounds with starting power forward Nikola Mirotic going for 20 and 10. Julius Randle added 21 and 10 off the bench. Point guard Jrue Holiday also filled out the stat sheet with 19 points, eight assists and three steals. His backcourt mate E’Twaun Moore scored 13.

“He’s an MVP candidate for a reason,” Malone said of Davis. “He’s a hell of a player, and again, he does it on both ends. That’s what you have to respect about him.”

The Nuggets (10-6) were whistled for 23 personal fouls, helping the Pelicans go 31 of 34 from the free-throw line. Denver attempted just 13 shots from the charity stripe. New Orleans also out rebounded the Nuggets 46-43.

Harris was the Nuggets’ second-leading scorer with 24 Points and tied a career-high, connecting on 6 of 9 attempts from 3-point range, to go along with five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Juancho Hernangómez also recorded a double-double in a losing effort, scoring 20 points and pulling 11 rebounds. Monte Morris missed just one of his seven field-goal attempts, scoring 13 points and dishing out four assists off the bench and Jamal Murray scored 11.

The Nuggets face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road Monday at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and will stream on Altitude NOW.