Nuggets fall to Magic in ninth back-to-back of the season

In a wire-to-wire game, the Denver Nuggets just fell short.

Denver lost to the Orlando Magic, 122-120, on Friday night. This wrapped up the Nuggets' ninth back-to-back of the season, and the team is now 6-3 on no-rest scheduling.

"Obviously, a little tired," said Michael Porter Jr. after the game. "Didn't get too much rest last night, but that's not an excuse. I mean, it's the NBA. Back-to-backs happen."

Denver was coming off their best win of the season, a heroic 130-127 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on the road. In that game, the Nuggets came back from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and Nikola Jokić hit an unbelievable 39-foot game-winner.

Friday's game was basically the inverse performance. Denver relinquished an 18-point advantage, and Paolo Banchero hit two huge free throws with 9 seconds remaining to secure the win for Orlando. Banchero finished with 31 points on the night and took 19 free throws, making 15 of them.

"Banchero's a tough cover, obviously," said head coach Michael Malone. "When he's putting his head down and driving to his right hand, you gotta be in a shrink, you've gotta show him a crowd. And I felt too often tonight we had guys that were just on the outside looking in."

A disastrous third quarter in which the Nuggets surrendered 41 points ultimately doomed them. Their three-point defense was also atypically porous, allowing 17-of-36 long-range makes. Jalen Suggs made a career-high 7 three-pointers to reach 27 points, also a career-best.

"We lost this game in the third quarter. That's back-to-back nights where our third quarter defense has been just completely nonexistent," said Malone. "We gave up 44 in the third last night. We gave up 41 in the third tonight on 75 percent shooting."

Nikola Jokić led the show for Denver with 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting to go with 8 assists. Porter Jr. accumulated 22 points on 9-of-14 from the field.

MPJ, the Nuggets second-leading first quarter scorer, had it going early and put up 9 points on 4-of-5 made shots. Aaron Gordon was all over the glass and grabbed 6 rebounds to reach 10 points. This gave Denver a 37-28 lead after one quarter of play.

Both teams' benches played to a virtual standstill. Then, Denver's starters filtered in, went on a 13-3 run, and entered halftime with a 67-54 lead.

The Nuggets defense fell apart in the third quarter and allowed 41 points on 6-of-9 made three-pointers. Orlando opened things up on a 13-2 run and closed the period on a 10-2 surge to make it a 3-point game heading into the fourth.

Orlando took its first lead within the first minute of the period on a Cole Anthony three-pointer. Things stayed fairly close until Denver was able to take a 2-point lead with 47 seconds remaining, but then Banchero evened the score on his sixth and seventh free throws.