Nuggets Fall Short Against Jazz

The Denver Nuggets continued to battle through foul trouble, but ultimately fell short against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, falling 118-108. Nikola Jokić would foul out after 16 minutes of action, while three other Nuggets all had at least four fouls in the game. On the other end of the floor, Utah used strong shooting (52.6 percent from the field) and got 46 points from Donovan Mitchell to win the season series over Denver. The Jazz also finished with a 48-31 lead on the boards and outscored Denver 26-14 from the free throw line.

"They're a good team,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “They hurt us from the 3-point line, they dominated the glass, and obviously we had no answers for Donovan Mitchell."

The Jazz (50-31) grabbed an early lead due to strong shooting from beyond the arc. Utah knocked down two of its first four attempts from three, which helped build a 14-10 lead after the first five minutes. Although Denver (53-28) had five assists on its first five made baskets, early foul trouble stagnated the team’s offense. Jokić and Gary Harris each had two early fouls. After falling down by 12 towards the end of the quarter, the Nuggets closed on a 9-3 run to cut Utah’s lead to 27-21 at the end of the quarter.

The Jazz opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to bring their lead back up to 12 at 35-23. However, Malik Beasley responded with two consecutive 3-pointers, which was a sign of things to come for Denver’s offense. The two teams would trade small runs throughout the middle stage of the quarter, but the Nuggets’ strong 3-pont shooting allowed them to get back into the game. Denver knocked down six 3-pointers in the second quarter and closed the half on an 8-2 run, capped by a Jamal Murray 3-pointer with one second remaining. The Jazz took a 60-59 lead into the halftime break, as Mitchell scored 27 points in the half. Murray tried to keep pace, as he scored 16 points of his own in the half.

The two teams battled to a near draw during the opening minutes of the second half, until the Jazz went on a 9-2 run to open up a 72-67 lead at the midway point of the third quarter. Murray continued to be the driving force for Denver’s offense, as he scored six points during the early stages of the quarter. The Nuggets would go on a 7-2 run of their own to tie the game at 74 with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter. However, just as it appeared Denver would go on a run to gain control of the game, Utah went on a 17-7 run to take a 91-81 lead with just over one-minute remaining in the quarter. In a strange turn of events, Mason Plumlee would draw a foul on a 3-point attempt with one second left, which also led to a technical foul from Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. As a result, Denver cut the deficit down to five as Utah took a 91-86 lead into the final quarter. Beasley was the standout performer in the quarter, scoring 11 points for the Nuggets to keep them in the game.

"Thank goodness for our bench,” Malone said following Denver’s final road game of the regular season. “Our bench was terrific, they got us back into the game. We wouldn't be in this position without (Malik). To see Malik have the night that he had tonight was great."

The Nuggets extended their scoring run to begin the fourth quarter, getting to within two points after the first couple of minutes. Unfortunately for Denver, Jokić committed his sixth foul with over eight minutes remaining in the game, forcing him out of the game and leaving the Nuggets shorthanded as they attempted to make a comeback. Despite Jokić fouling out, the Nuggets found themselves down just five at the midway point of the quarter. Unfortunately for Denver, that is the closest it would be for the remainder of the game, as Utah would gain control with a 14-3 run to open up a 16-point lead with just over three minutes remaining. Michael Malone would close the game with several bench reserves as Denver prepared for another game on Wednesday.

"We'll go home and regroup,” Malone said. “We've had a hell of a season at home, so hopefully we can win one more game in front of our fans and then turn the page and get ready for the postseason."

The Nuggets were led by Beasley, who scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Murray (22 points), Monte Morris (career-high 22), Harris (15 points) and Plumlee (10) were the other players in double figures for Denver.

Mitchell scored 46 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. Rudy Gobert (20 points), Derrick Favors (16) and Joe Ingles (10) were the other players in double figures for Utah.

The Nuggets return to Pepsi Center on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.