Nuggets Fall To Jazz, Win Streak Snapped at 5

An absolutely abysmal second quarter was the Denver Nuggets’ undoing in a 111-104 loss to the Utah Jazz Thursday night at Pepsi Center to snap a five-game winning streak that started back on Feb. 11.

Denver, which owned the NBA’s best home record coming into the game, led by as many as seven in the first and took a three-point advantage in the second. However, in the 12 minutes preceding halftime, they turned the ball over six times and connected on just 5 of 22 field-goal attempts.

By the half, the Nuggets trailed 52-37 to its Northwest division foe, playing on the second night of back-to-back.

“That was one of our worst quarters of the year,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of his team’s play in the second. “Just a lot of standing around on offense, over dribbling. That group was really bad, obviously. We’ve got to be better when we come off the bench with that group. We play a certain style of basketball. It’s not 1-on-1. It’s not standing around. It’s not pick and roll every possession.”

Denver would make a surge in the third, slashing the deficit in half behind the spirited play of wing Will Barton.

Barton scored 13 in the third, including four in a row in a 17-second span late in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 44.8 seconds left in the quarter to pull his team to within seven at 77-70. But a pair of free throws and 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell to end the quarter had Denver trailing by double digits, heading into the final quarter.

Denver (42-19) got as close as three late in the fourth, but couldn’t withstand the damage caused by a barrage of Utah 3-pointers. Sharpshooter Kyle Korver drilled three in four Jazz possessions near the midway mark of the fourth quarter and Mitchell sank one with 6:17 left to give Utah an 18-point lead.

Barton finished with 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting while tying a career-high with 13 rebounds. Point guard Jamal Murray had his second consecutive 20-plus point outing, scoring 21 points in 32 minutes.

All-Star center Nikola Jokić posted a double-double as well, scoring 16 points and snatching down 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists despite battling foul trouble all night. Paul Millsap (15) and Mason Plumlee (11) also finished in double-figures in scoring.

“I thought in the second half we did a better job with that unit,” Malone said. “You get outscored 33-15 (in the second) and that deflated us. It deflated the arena with how bad we played and the poor offense carried over into poor defense.”

Mitchell (24) and Korver (22) paced Utah in scoring while Derrick Favors (15), Rudy Gobert (16) Joe Ingles (15) to help their team improve to 35-26 on the season.

The Jazz hit 16 3-pointers while the Nuggets knocked down just seven from deep. It was a familiar script. Utah nailed 19 from deep in a 114-108 win against Denver in the team’s previous meeting back on Jan. 23.

The Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday at 7 p.m. MT. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.