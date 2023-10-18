Nuggets fall to Clippers in fourth preseason game

The Denver Nuggets have dropped back down to .500 in the preseason.

Denver fell 116-103 to the LA Clippers in the first of two games in Los Angeles. The Clippers built a near-20-point lead toward the end of the third quarter that they never looked back on.

The Nuggets were, of course, without all of their starters, who rested after playing the first three games of the preseason. Without Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, acting coach David Adelman put out a starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Julain Strawther, Peyton Watson, Justin Holiday, and DeAndre Jordan.

Rookie Hunter Tyson was the high-man for Denver against the Clippers. Tuesday was by far his best performance of the preseason, and he finished with 19 points on 50 percent shooting.

The Clippers across the board shot efficiently from the field and made 56.1 percent of their shots and 35.7 percent of their three-pointers.

The rookies looked extremely comfortable in the first half. Strawther had a team-high 7 points in the first quarter, and then Tyson came alive towards the end of the period and in the second quarter with 7 points of his own. Reggie Jackson was solid all throughout the first 24 minutes of play and put up 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

However, the story of the first half was LA's Paul George, who put up 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting in 18 minutes of play. Behind George's explosive first half, the Clippers built a 60-51 lead.