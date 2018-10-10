Nuggets Fall to Clippers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles - The Denver Nuggets saw their preseason winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Clippers came away with a 109-103 win in a game between two teams that will play next Wednesday on opening night.

Heading into the game, Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was looking for more cohesion among his starting five. After playing his starters just one quarter, Malone was pleased with what he saw from the group.

“I thought those guys played really hard. I thought they played well together and I saw a much different starting lineup than I did against Perth,” Malone said.

The starters ended the first quarter down 30-26 with Will Barton leading the way in scoring with 11 points. Paul Millsap made his presence known on the defensive end, recording three blocks and a steal in his 12 minutes of play.

As in the previous three preseason games, the second unit played very well for the Nuggets. Trey Lyles led the Nuggets with 15 points while also hauling in 10 rebounds but it was his five assists and defense that impressed Malone.

“The guy can do it all, and what I like about that is he’s giving such great effort on the defensive end,” Malone said.

The Nuggets bench had four players score in double figures. Juancho Hernangomez also recorded a double-double for the Nuggets with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“Juancho is playing extremely well and it’s going to be hard to keep him off the court,” Malone said.

The Nuggets head to Chicago for their final preseason game on Friday against the Bulls.