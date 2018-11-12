Nuggets Fall to Bucks at Home

The Denver Nuggets lost their third straight game and second in a row at home, falling 121-114 to the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday Night.

The Bucks came into the contest leading the NBA in 3-pointers made per game and were better than their average of 14.3 at Pepsi Center. Led by center Brook Lopez, who stroked eight from deep, including six in the third quarter, Milwaukee knocked down 17 triples on their way to the win while shooting 57.1 percent from the field as a team.

The Nuggets were even better from deep, responding with their best 3-point shooting performance of the season, connecting on 18 of 38 attempts from deep, but a cold spell late was their undoing against a team sitting at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings.

“From quarters 1 through 4, just breakdown after breakdown after breakdown,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I think yhey probably had at least 20 points off of lack of discipline whether it be personnel or gameplan tonight.”

The Nuggets (9-4) trailed by 11, heading into the fourth but erased that deficit two with 9:16 to go on a two-handed flush on the break by Trey Lyles amid a 13-2 run to start the quarter. Another jumper by Murray put Denver up two with 3:24 left but the Nuggets wouldn’t score a field goal again until there were just 31.6 seconds remaining in the contest.

“I just hate the fact that the way we’ve closed the games,” Malone said. “Forget the wins and losses. But if somebody’s going to beat you, make them beat you and I feel like we’re really contributing to our own demise right now.”

Paul Millsap led the way for the Nuggets with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jokic had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lyles had 16 points off the bench. Shooting guard Gary Harris scored 15. Murray ended the game with 14 while Malik Beasley chipped in with 10.

Lopez led the way for the Bucks, scoring a game-high 28, going 10 of 17 from the field, including 8-13 from behind the 3-point line. Early-season MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo filled out the stat sheet nicely as well with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists. Small forward Khris Middleton (21) and guard Malcolm Brogdon (20) and Eric Bledsoe (12) also finished in double-figures in scoring for Milwaukee (10-3).

The Nuggets host the Houston Rockets Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on Altitude NOW.