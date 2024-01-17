Nuggets fall to 76ers on the road

In a high-scoring game, the Denver Nuggets fell short on the road.

The Nuggets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 126-121, on Tuesday night. This was the first of a five-game road trip for Denver. They play the Boston Celtics on Friday.

"Obviously, not the outcome we wanted but proud of the effort," said head coach Michael Malone. "Now, we just have to be a little bit cleaner for all 48 (minutes)."

Denver had a very efficient night scoring the basketball. Seven players finished with at least 10 points, and as a team, Denver shot 50.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 25 points. He also grabbed 19 rebounds with 11 occurring on the offensive end, which tied a career-high.

Michael Porter Jr. also finished with 20 points on 50 percent shooting.

Joel Embiid paced all scorers with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists. 11 of those points occurred in the fourth quarter, and he made 13 of his 22 shots and went 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.

"Joel is a very, very difficult cover," said head coach Michael Malone. "Hell of a player."

Tyrese Maxey also gave the 76ers 25 points on 9-of-20 shooting and 9 assists.

The first half was an offensive explosion. Denver had a 159.6 offensive rating, and Philadelphia notched an insane 162.5 offensive rating. Denver's bench gave them a great stint with Christian Braun tallying 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Embiid paced all scorers with 23 points, while Jokić quickly reached 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. At the end of the half, Jamal Murray hit a huge buzzer-beating three-pointer to reach 13 points on 5-of-6 shots, and both teams finished the first half tied up at 78 each.

Philadelphia was able to build an 8-point lead in the third quarter, but then the Nuggets closed the period on a wonderful 12-0 run. That gave the Nuggets a 104-99 lead heading into the fourth.