Nuggets Fall On Road to Lakers

The Denver Nuggets suffered their first loss of the 2018-19 season, falling 121-114 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Thursday night.

It took a triple-double from four-time MVP and three-time champion LeBron James, who dropped 28 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead his team to its second-straight victory and first at home in 2018-19.

The Nuggets (4-1) went up eight on a 3-pointer from the wing by Monte Morris with 6:11 to play. However, the Lakers closed out the game on a 23-8 run to hand Denver its first loss of the season.

“Six minutes is a lifetime on the road with a guy like LeBron James,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Give Lance Stephenson credit. He hit back-to-back 3s to cut it (Denver’s lead) to two, and then just poise down the stretch. We were unable to get timely defensive stops and we struggled to execute down the stretch.”

Nikola Jokic, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week three days ago, put up his fourth-straight double-double. He led the Nuggets in scoring with 24 points, including 11 in the third quarter to help his team regain the lead, heading into the fourth while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray also recorded a double-double, his first of the season, with 22 points and 10 Rebounds. Morris, a second-year reserve, turned in his finest performance as a pro, contributing 20 points and seven assists without turning the ball over in 27 minutes off the bench in just the eighth game of his career. Gary Harris scored 13 points and dished out five assists.

Trey Lyles scored 11 to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Mason Plumlee scored 11 as well in the loss.

“If he continues to play at this high a level, then we’ll put the best players out there that we think will give us the best chance to win that night,” said Malone of Morris, who turned in his second-straight game with seven assists and no turnovers. “Monte was great tonight. I’m really proud of him.”

All five Lakers (2-3) starters, a group which also included Kyle Kuzma (22), Lonzo Ball (12), former Nugget JaVale McGee (21) and Josh Hart (12) all finished in double-figures in scoring. Lance Stephenson also scored a dozen for the Lakers.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the field but the Nuggets were a paltry 6 of 23 from 3-point range.

“Up until tonight, we’ve been really good in terms of taking care of the ball,” Malone said. “If you want to be a team that’s going to win on the road more consistently than we did last year, you can’t have 19 turnovers for 26 points, five coming in the fourth quarter for seven points. Their pressure definitely got to us. We have to handle that a lot better.”

The Nuggets will head back home to host the New Orleans Pelicans Monday at 7 p.m. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.