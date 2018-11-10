Nuggets Fall in Heartbreaker at Home

The Denver Nuggets sullied their spotless home record with a 112-110 loss against the Brooklyn Nets Friday night.

After Nikola Jokić was whistled for a traveling with the game tied and 22.1 seconds remaining, Brooklyn wing Caris LeVert scored on a tough floater in the lane with .3 seconds go to lift the Nets to the win. A 3-point attempt by Nuggets guard Malik Beasley looked on target but rimmed out at the buzzer.

Denver trailed 12-2 three minutes and three seconds into the game and didn’t lead until the 3:38 mark of the third quarter before ultimately falling to drop to 9-3 on the season and 5-1 at Pepsi Center.

Point guard, Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with a career-high 48-point performance in the Nuggets’ last game at home, an eight-point triumph over the Boston Celtics Monday. This time it was Jokić who turned in a monster performance to guide Denver, albeit in a losing effort.

The 7-foot, 250-pound Serbian looked to score early often after attempting just one field goal in a loss on the road to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night with is highest scoring output of 18-19. Jokić recorded his eighth double-double of the season and finished with 37 points on 14-22 shooting and 21 rebounds, also a season high.

Murray was the Nuggets’ second-leading scorer with 16 points to go along with five assists Reserve guard Monte Morris added 15 points, six rebounds and nary a turnover, making it of eight of 12 games with no giveaways this season. Paul Millsap also posted a double-double with 11 points and as many rebounds and Trey Lyles chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

Guard, D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points. Big man Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds while LeVert chimed in with 17. Spencer Dinwiddie had 12 and Joe Harris scored 11 as Brooklyn improved its record to .500 at 6-6.

The Nuggets host the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at 6 p.m. MT. That game will be aired on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.