Nuggets face Warriors for third time this season

The Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors for the third time this season.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Reggie Jackson — PROBABLE (Left Calf Tightness)

Jalen Pickett — OUT (G League Assignment)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G League Assignment)

Golden State:

Draymond Green — OUT (League Suspension)

Gary Payton II — OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Denver has played Golden State twice this season, both times at home, and has earned two victories. Thursday will be Denver's first time playing Golden State on the road.

Most recently, they defeated the Warriors, 120-114, on Christmas Day. Jamal Murray dropped 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Before that, they won in early November, 108-105, and Nikola Jokić put up a dominant performance of 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Denver has done an excellent job slowing Golden State's two main options down, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The "Splash Bros" are a combined 21-of-62 from the field (33.8 percent) and 14-of-44 from deep (31.8 percent) in two games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's defensive pressure frustrated Curry. In the 5:57 minutes they were matched up on Christmas Day, Curry went 2-of-8 from the field and 2-for-7 from deep.

Thompson, meanwhile, was limited by the lengthy Michael Porter Jr. Klay went 1-of-4 from the field against Porter Jr. on Christmas Day. MPJ also recorded two blocks against the five-time All-Star.

Thursday's game will kickstart Denver's ninth back-to-back of the season, the most in the NBA. They play the Orlando Magic at home on Friday night.

The Nuggets have won 10 of their last 12 games and are just 1 game back of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.