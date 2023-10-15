Nuggets face up with Bulls in first home game of the preseason

Denver is going head-to-head with Chicago for the second time this week after falling narrowly to the Bulls, 133-124, in a double-overtime thriller.

Sunday's rematch will be the Nuggets' first home game of the season at Ball Arena. It's also the only home game of Denver's preseason. The next time the Nuggets play at Ball Arena is the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 24; or, more importantly, ring night.

Nikola Jokić led the charge for the Mile High squad in Thursday's game and filled the box score with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 2 steals in 18 minutes. As has been the trend in the preseason, he—along with Denver's starters—did not play in the second half against Chicago.

Julian Strawther followed up his explosive 20-point Nuggets debut with another solid showing: 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line in 20 minutes.

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

It will be paramount for Denver to control the rebounding battle this go-around. Chicago out-muscled the Nuggets on the glass, 56-39, on Thursday.

Denver also needs to be more careful with the basketball. Their 27 turnovers resulted in 30 of Chicago's points.

Michael Porter Jr. will miss his third consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. Christian Braun is also out for his third game of the preseason with a left calf contusion. Jay Huff will also miss Sunday's preseason home opener with a right rib fracture.