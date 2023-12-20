Nuggets face Raptors for first time this season

A trip over the border could allow the Denver Nuggets to snag their fifth win in six games.

The Toronto Raptors and Nuggets play on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Aaron Gordon — PROBABLE (Right Heel Strain)

Jay Huff — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Braxton Key — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Jalen Pickett — OUT (G League Assignment)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G League Assignment)

Dallas:

Javon Freeman-Liberty — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Christian Koloko — OUT (Respiratory Issue)

Markquis Nowell — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Jontay Porter — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Denver is in the midst of a very successful stretch. A trip to the East Coast birthed two wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Denver then returned home and grabbed two more wins in blowout fashion. The Mile High crew beat the Brooklyn Nets by 23 points and won against the Dallas Mavericks by 26 points, their second-largest win of the season.

Now, they head to Toronto, Brooklyn, and Charlotte for a three-game road trip before heading home to play the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Toronto and Denver are 4-4 in head-to-head matchups dating back to 2019-20.

The Raptors had a strong start to the year but have fallen to 11-15. Scottie Barnes has been a bright spot for the franchise by averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks on 48.8 percent shooting and a much improved 38.8 percent from three-point range. There's a very good chance Barnes will make his first All-Star team this year.

Toronto hasn't gotten much offensive production outside of Barnes. They ranked 23rd in offense as a team according to Cleaning the Glass, in large part because of their poor spacing. Toronto has made just 33.9 percent of their long-range shots, the third-worst three-point shooting percentage in the NBA.

Keep an eye on Denver's bench, which has accumulated at least 36 points in five games and counting. They're coming off their best performance of the season, notching 62 combined points in the blowout home win over the Dallas Mavericks. You can read more about Denver's young reserves in our latest feature article.