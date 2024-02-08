Nuggets face Lakers in rematch of 2023 Conference Finals

A rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals is on the menu for the Denver Nuggets.

Here's a look at the injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — QUESTIONABLE (Right Hamstring Tightness)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Braxton Key — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Los Angeles:

Anthony Davis — QUESTIONABLE (Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy & Left Hip Spasm)

LeBron James — QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy)

Cam Reddish — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt — OUT (Right Mid-Foot Sprain)

Gabe Vincent — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

The Nuggets and Lakers haven't played in a while. 50 games, to be specific.

Denver opened its season against Los Angeles and won, 119-107, on Ring Night. 50 games later, the two conference Finalists have seen their seasons go in vastly different directions.

Denver is currently in a three-way tie for first place in the West with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nikola Jokić is the front-runner to win his third regular season MVP award with averages of 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9 assists, and 58.7 percent shooting from the field.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. Their high of the season was probably winning the NBA's inaugural In-Season tournament in Las Vegas. LeBron James won MVP of the March Madness-style knockout tournament at 39 years old.

Since then, the Lakers have gone just 13-16. Perhaps gunning it so early to win November's tournament produced tired legs. They've started to trend upward as of late and are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Denver has won six straight games against Los Angeles dating back to the end of the 2022-2023 regular season. This includes the Nuggets' four-game sweep in the 2023 Conference Finals.

TUNE-IN: Thursday 8:00 p.m. MT, TNT, and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM