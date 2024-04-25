Nuggets face Lakers in Game 3 on the road

The Denver Nuggets head to Los Angeles with a chance of putting the Lakers away. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs. The Nuggets can do something special after winning the first two games of this potential seven-game series.

Here's the injury report for Thursday's game.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Los Angeles:

Anthony Davis — PROBABLE (Low Back Soreness)

Jalen Hood-Schifino — OUT (Lumbar Disc Surgery)

LeBron James — PROBABLE (Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy)

Cam Reddish — OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt — OUT (Right Midfoot Sprain)

Christian Wood — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

The Nuggets are coming off an unbelievable Game 2 victory. Los Angeles led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, but then Denver mounted an unbelievable comeback. They slowly chipped away at the lead and eventually tied things up with just over a minute remaining on a remarkable Michael Porter Jr. three-pointer, and then Jamal Murray carried the Nuggets over the finish line with a buzzer-beating stepback jumper. That shot has now been dubbed, "The Shot at 5280," and you can read more about Denver's crazy Game 2 comeback in our latest Film Study.

Nikola Jokić has basically been untouchable in this series and is averaging 29.5 points, 16 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2 steals. His efficiency has been out of this world, as well, and has made 61.5 percent of his field goals and 42.9 percent of his three-pointers.

Denver has won 10 straight games against Los Angeles in the regular season and postseason. The last time the Lakers won against the Nuggets was in December of 2022.