Nuggets face Lakers for third time this season

The Denver Nuggets are looking for their sixth-straight win after the All-Star break in Los Angeles.

Here's the injury report for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — QUESTIONABLE (Personal Reasons)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Braxton Key — OUT (Personal Reasons)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Los Angeles:

Colin Castleton – OUT (Right Wrist Fracture)

Anthony Davis — PROBABLE (Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy)

Jalen Hood-Schifino — OUT G League Assignment)

LeBron James — QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy)

Maxwell Lewis — OUT (G League Assignment)

Cam Reddish — PROBABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt — OUT (Right Mid-Foot Sprain)

Gabe Vincent — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Christian Wood — OUT (Left Knee Effusion)

The Nuggets and Lakers face off for the third time this season, and Denver has won on both occasions, including their emphatic opening-night victory on Ring Night.

Los Angeles is on the heels of two dramatic comeback victories, including a 21-point comeback against the rival LA Clippers thanks to 18 fourth-quarter points from LeBron James. The very next night, the Lakers marched to Washington D.C. and secured a nail-biting 134-131 victory.

Denver, as mentioned, has yet to lose post-All-Star break. In fact, they've won by double-digit points in four of their last five games. Currently, they're on a streak of victories against above-.500 teams: the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings, and the Miami HEAT in an NBA Finals rematch.

Now, they'll face the Lakers in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, who are 33-28 on the season.

The biggest question for Denver heading into Saturday's game resides on the injury report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable, as is Jamal Murray. Murray turned his ankle during Thursday's win against Miami and did not return to the floor. Head coach Michael Malone said the Nuggets are trying to be "as careful as possible" with Murray, which isn't all too surprising given how close the postseason is.