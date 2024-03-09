Nuggets face Jazz at home on Saturday

Denver's third of a four-game homestand begins on Saturday.

Here's the injury report for the game against the Jazz.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Right Arm Contusion)

Utah:

Taylor Hendricks — OUT (Left 1st MTP Sprain)

Walker Kessler — QUESTIONABLE (Right Foot Sprain)

Lauri Markkanen — OUT (Right Quadriceps Contusion)

Otto Porter Jr. — OUT (Not With Team)

Micah Potter — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Jason Preston — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Denver and Utah face off for the second time this season. Both teams have won on their home floors, and now the Nuggets have the opportunity to snag a second victory at Ball Arena on Saturday.

The Nuggets are coming off one of their best wins of the season. They defeated the league-best Boston Celtics, 115-109, on Thursday. In that game, Nikola Jokić recorded his 20th triple-double of the season with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. This was the 125th triple-double of his career, and he's currently the favorite to win his third regular season MVP of his 9-year Nuggets tenure.

The Nuggets and Jokić have been on an absolute tear coming out of the All-Star break, winning 7 of their 8 games. This has allowed them to climb the Western Conference standings; they're just 1 game behind the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and half a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime on Friday.

Every game counts, and a win will help Denver get that much closer to securing their second straight 1-seed finish.