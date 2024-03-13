Nuggets face HEAT in another NBA Finals rematch

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami HEAT face off in their second NBA Finals rematch of the season.

But first, the injury report for Wednesday's game.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Braxton Key — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Jalen Pickett — OUT (G League Assignment)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G League Assignment)

Miami:

Jimmy Butler — PROBABLE (Non-COVID Illness)

Jamal Cain — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Tyler Herro — OUT (Left Knee Hyperextension)

Kevin Love — OUT (Right Heel Bruise)

Caleb Martin — AVAILABLE (Left Thumb Sprain)

Josh Richardson — OUT (Right Shoulder Dislocation)

Alondes Williams — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Denver and Miami meet up again after the Nuggets defeated the HEAT, 103-97, in late February. Denver has won 10 of their last 11 games against Miami dating back to the 2020-21 season. This includes last year's NBA Finals in which Denver defeated Miami 4-1 for their first-ever NBA championship.

February's win at home against Miami was one of Denver's nine post-All-Star Break wins. The Nuggets have lost just one game in this ten-game stretch, the NBA's best record after the All-Star break.

Playing such high-level basketball has Denver now tied with Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings. Oklahoma City fell to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday but owns the tie-breaker against the Nuggets after winning three of their four regular season matchups. Still, it's encouraging for Denver nonetheless.

Miami is in the midst of its own heated battle within the standings. They currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, but just 2.5 games separate seeds 4-through-8.

In short, both Miami and Denver need the win. Wednesday's game could be the difference-maker in deciding playoff seeding.