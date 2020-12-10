Three Denver Nuggets named to ESPN’s Top 100 NBA players

Over the past three seasons, the Nuggets have prided themselves on a strength-in-numbers approach and possessed one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. So, it should be no surprise that the team enters the 2020-21 season with three players, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr, on ESPN’s Top 100 in its annual NBARank.

Here’s what the national outlet had to say about each:



Porter Jr., Ranked No. 51: Porter is a springy 6-foot-10 shotmaker who cashed over 40% of his triples, so why hasn't he established himself as a regular starter? The wiry forward needs to ramp up his defensive effort under coach Michael Malone.



Murray, Ranked No. 21: We saw how lethal Murray can be during Denver's playoff run, and I think he'll take his game to even greater heights thanks to the addition of Facundo Campazzo. The former Real Madrid floor general will allow Murray to focus more on scoring efficiently, as opposed to creating so much of the perimeter offense, which should lead to fewer tired-leg nights.





Jokić, Ranked No. 7: Jokic showed how he helps his team in multiple ways. Against the Utah Jazz, who wanted to make him a scorer, Jokic averaged 26.3 points. That was down to 24.4 against the LA Clippers, but Jokic dominated the glass (13.4 rebounds) and averaged 6.6 assists. Though foul trouble limited Jokic against the eventual champion Lakers, he still made 58% of his 2-point attempts in an efficient series.



