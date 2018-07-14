Nuggets End Summer League With Loss to Minnesota

The Nuggets concluded their Las Vegas summer league on Friday night with a loss to Minnesota, 83-71 at Cox Pavilion. The Nuggets ended summer league with a 3-2 record.

Kenrich Williams started and led the team with 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot. He was the only Nuggets player in double-figure scoring. Monte Morris, Malik Beasley, Vlatko Cancar, Thomas Welsh and Tyler Lydon did not play in the game.

The Nuggets used a big second-quarter rally to go from being behind double digits to down just two at halftime. The Timberwolves came out strong in the third quarter, however, and carved out a lead that they never lost en route to eventually winning.

Josh Gray and Keita Bates-Diop led Minnesota with 14 points apiece.

Kennedy Meeks finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. Emanuel Terry had eight points, three rebounds and a steal.

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter