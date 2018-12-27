Nuggets Drop Second Straight, Fall at San Antonio

Denver Nuggets small forward Juancho Hernangomez tied a career-high, sinking six 3-pointers Wednesday but they weren’t enough as his team fell 111-103 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

Hernangomez, a third-year pro from Spain, scored 13 of his team-best 27, tying a career-best, in the first. He finished the contest having connected on eight of his 13 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 7 from deep, and added a career-best 13 rebounds to post his fourth double-double of the season.

“Just how hard he played, his shot-making, obviously early, the rebounding,” said coach Michael Malone, when asked about Hernangomez’s play. “It’s amazing what happens when you play hard…Juancho had a hell of a night. Just loved his competitive spirit out there.”

Despite Hernangomez’s early exploits, Denver dug itself an eight-point hole after one as the Spurs ended the quarter on a 9-1 run. However, in the second, the Nuggets clawed their way back into the game, evening the score at 45 on a 3-pointer from Monte Morris with 4:37 remaining before the half. The Nuggets would take their biggest lead of the game, going up five on a pair of free-throws from Hernangomez 3:06 remaining in the second to cap a 10-0 run.

Denver (21-11) tied the game twice in the third and lead by a point early in the fourth. Then, San Antonio reeled off 15 points straight during a 3:03 span that would be ultimately be the Nuggets’ undoing.

Malik Beasley scored a career-high 22 in 29 minutes off the bench and Morris finished 15 points, four assists and three steals in the loss. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dished out 10 assists.

Spurs (19-16) guard DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points in addition to seven rebounds and five assists. Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge had a monster game, going for 27 points. Bryn Forbes dropped 15 and Marco Belinelli also finished in double-figures in scoring with 12 points.

The Nuggets shot just 38.9 percent from the field while committing three turnovers than San Antonio and being outscored 48-28 in the paint.

The Nuggets host the Spurs Friday at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.

“I think it’ll help us, understanding who we just played, why we got beat, what we didn’t do well and how we can improve upon our showing tonight,” Malone said of playing the same team in back-to-back games.