Denver Nuggets select Zeke Nnaji with the No. 22 pick
The Nuggets have selected Arizona center Zeke Nnaji with the No. 22 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. The move adds much-needed depth to a Nuggets frontcourt which has three significant free agents heading into the offseason in Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee.
Nnaji, 19, was a solid all-around low post force for the Wildcats during the truncated 2019-20 NCAA season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds while shooting an impressive 58.6 percent from the field. Although Nnaji averaged just 0.9 blocks on the season, his low-post defense garnered plenty of praise, drawing comparisons to former NBA defensive standout P.J. Brown.
More to follow!
