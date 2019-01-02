Nuggets Down Knicks, Win 9th Straight at Home

The Denver Nuggets continued their winning ways into 2019 with a 115-108 victory against the New York Knicks on New Year’s Day.

While the Nuggets take triumph as top team in the Western Conference, winning their third-straight and ninth in a row at home, the path to it was anything but routine. The Nuggets trailed by as many as 10 in the first and would go into the second, third and fourth quarters behind on the scoreboard. They needed a 7-0 run capped by a Malik Beasley 3-pointer with 10:23 left to ward off the squad with the league’s second-worst record, heading into the contest.

“We’ve got guys coming in like Paul (Millsap) and Gary (Harris),” Beasley said. “We gotta get used to new rotations. We gone be good though. We gotta stay together.”

Denver (24-11) center Nikola Jokić did the heavy lifting for his team, especially early on. He scored or assisted on seven of the Nuggets’ eight buckets in the game’s first nine minutes and nearly recorded a double-double in the first half, recording nine points and handing out 10 assists as the Knicks took a 56-55 lead into the half. Jokić would finish with this third triple-double of the season comprised of 19 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks.

“Fifteen assists, for him, five turnovers, 3:1 ratio is good,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. “And the rebounding, we won the rebounding by 10 and he had 14 of those.”

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap had his best game since coming back from a three-week absence with a broken toe on Dec. 29, going for 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Beasley continued his stellar play as of late, scoring all of his career-high 23 points in the second half while tying a career-high with five made 3-pointers.

“You can see, as the game went on, he was finding his rhythm,” Malone said of Millsap. “He’s finding his comfort level, his confidence. He’ll make those free throws, moving forward. I was just happy to see his defense, his rebounding, his activity and just kind of getting that game under his belt in the altitude.”

Veteran shooting guard Gary Harris made his return to action after being out since Dec. 3 while nursing a groin injury. The fifth-year Michigan State product finished with six points, points two assists and as many rebounds in 20 minutes.

Denver out-rebounded New York 53-43 and dished out a season-best 36 assists.

Luke Kornet (19), Kevin Knox (18), Enes Kanter (17), Tim Hardaway Jr. (16), Emmanuel Mudiay (15), Frank Ntilikina (10) all finished in double-figures in scoring for the Knicks (9-29).

The Nuggets travel to face the Sacramento Kings Thursday at 8:00 p.m. MST. That game will be broadcasted live Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.