Denver Nuggets donate basketball court to Cope Boys and Girls club

The Nuggets were second in the NBA in assists in the regular season, so they were happy to drop another dime -- this time in the local community -- at the Cope Boys and Girls Club on Friday morning.

The team renovated the community center’s basketball court, which hadn’t been used in a year, and installed a lightly-used playing surface. If the court looks familiar, it should. It was actually the court that was previously used for clinics and events outside of Pepsi Center.

Former Nuggets players and team ambassadors Mark Randall and Ervin Johnson were in attendance to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the event.

“I think its an awesome thing for the kids and the Boys and Girls club to get a court that’s sponsored by Kroenke Sports,” Johnson told Nuggets.com. “It’s great for the kids to come here and have fun and play the game that they love to play.”

He added, “It’s very important that you give back and give to misfournate. It’s a blessing to give. The kids and community really appreciate it.”

Randall agreed.

“I think it’s incredible,” Randall told Nuggets.com. “Obviously, its like Christmas for these kids and they’re going to flip [out] even more because it’s the Nuggets and they are doing so well, and they are in the playoffs. It’s so important for the community.”

After the court was unveiled, the kids immediately took to it, launching up shots like their favorite Nuggets.