Denver Nuggets Participate in the 2019 Denver Pride Weekend
Join the Denver Nuggets as they participate in the 2019 Denver Pride Weekend!
Denver Pride Weekend 2019:
Day 1:
Stop by the Denver Nuggets tent at the 2019 PrideFest at Civic Center Park. Swing by for the chance to win pride themed swag and much more!
When: June 15th from 11am-7pm
Where: Civic Center Park
Day 2:
Make sure to catch the Denver Nuggets float in the 2019 Denver PrideFest Parade. The Parade kicks off at Cheesman Park at 9:30am! Stop by the Denver Nuggets table at Civic Center Park following the parade for the chance to win pride themed swag and more!
When: June 16th from 10am-6pm
Where: Civic Center Park
