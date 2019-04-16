Denver Nuggets Look to Repeat Defensive Success in Game 2

Much was made of the Denver Nuggets’ poor shooting night in the Game 1 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. After a team connects on only 6 of 28 3-point attempts, it’s easy to focus in on shooting being the key to turning the series around. In Game 1, Denver shot just 5 of 17 on “wide open” 3-pointers (closest defender is more than six feet away) and missed all nine of its 3-point attempts deemed “open,” (closest defender is four to six feet away).

However, what went under the radar as a result of the shooting struggles was the team’s strong defense. The Nuggets held San Antonio to just 101 points and did a solid job on DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. The two Spurs All-Stars combined for just 33 points on 12-of-36 shooting from the field, while DeRozan committed four turnovers.

Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić combined to do an admirable job defending Aldridge in the low post, while a combination of guard and wing defenders joined forces to throw DeRozan off his game. Gary Harris got an extended run as DeRozan’s primary defender and had plenty of success. DeRozan shot just 1 of 9 when Harris was the primary defender, with that one basket coming around the 2-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Will Barton and Torrey Craig also received opportunities to guard the four-time All-Star.

Craig spoke to Nuggets.com following shootaround on Tuesday about the keys to continuing to have defensive success against the All-Star duo in game 2.

"It's about knowing their tendencies, the spots they want to get to, the plays they like run for them. Making the catches tough and being consistent all night."

Craig understands the importance of discipline and awareness on the defensive end, especially when it comes to guarding DeRozan, who has developed other aspects of his game.

“He's such a great midrange player, so you have to stay disciplined, stay down on his shot fakes. But if you stay down, he can still rise up and make it because he's really good in those areas. Also, his ability to make plays for others and drive the ball, he's a really good player for them.”

DeRozan was able to get to the free-throw line at a decent rate (he finished 6-of-8 from the charity stripe in game 1) and create opportunities for others, as he finished with six assists. However, Craig pointed out that the structure of DeRozan’s style of play directly leads to a specific defensive game plan when guarding him.

"He's not a strong 3-point shooter, so you want to go under screens that take place around there because he's likely not going to shoot it. We're working on our coverage from our guards to show (A pick-and-roll defense in which the defender guarding the screener briefly lunges at the ball above the level of the screen), and then I'll get back in front. We did that a couple of times in the first game but have to work on our technique a little bit and be a little better for it tonight."

When it comes to guarding Aldridge, Craig is more than aware of the damage that the seven-time All-Star can cause in the midrange and low post areas.

“Aldridge is an All-Star who is really hard to guard one-on-one. He's big, strong and skilled, so doubling him definitely affected his shot attempts (in game 1)."

Nikola Jokić played a key role in slowing Aldridge down, as he used his size and quick hands to contest a lot of shots.

“Nikola’s defense on Aldridge, I thought was terrific,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after practice on Monday. “He was physical, he did his work early. He made him a little bit uncomfortable, and there were times where LaMarcus missed some shots that he usually makes. Mixing up the double team, making up the one on one coverage. I think Nikola took on that challenge and did a hell of a job.”

The other challenging aspect of guarding San Antonio is the various shooters they can bring off the bench, especially Davis Bertans. While Bertans only attempted two 3-pointers in his 20 minutes of action in game 1, he knocked down 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers in the regular season and buried a deep 3-pointer during a key fourth quarter stretch.

"It's part of being disciplined and knowing who is in the game and knowing personnel,” Craig said. “You've got to be locked in all times and know that Bertans is a high 3-point shooter, so we have to locate him at all times.”

As the Nuggets look to have more success from beyond the arc on offense, it will be just as important that the team’s defensive intensity and consistency carry over from game 1, especially on the Spurs’ All-Stars. With the defensive game plan identified and practiced, it will now come down to execution, as it usually does in the playoffs.