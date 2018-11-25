Nuggets’ Defense Sparks Win at OKC

The Denver Nuggets won their game with defense Saturday Night.

The Nuggets held the Oklahoma City Thunder to 35.9 percent from the floor, including 23.1 from 3-point range, its opposition’s worst shooting night of the season, in a 105-98 on their way to notching their third-straight win.

Denver, one of just three teams ranked in the top 10 in the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating coming into the game, led by 10 after one with a 15-6 run the last 2:19 of the quarter. The Nuggets outscored the Thunder by 11 in the second quarter to hold them to their lowest first-half point total of 2018-19 to take a 63-42 lead into the break.

OKC ratcheted things up a bit in the third, limiting Denver to just 16 points to cut what was once a 25-point deficit down to 13 by the end of the quarter. A 26-footer from the wing by Thunder star Paul George brought his team to within single digits at 80-71 with 10:12 remaining.

But the Nuggets never let the Thunder getting any closer than six the rest of the way.

A six-point swing, consisting of a missed 3-pointer from OKC point guard Russell Westbrook with 5:57 to go and a made triple by Denver point guard Jamal Murray nine seconds later, put the Nuggets up 13 en route to improving to 13-7 on the season and moving to above .500 on the road.

Murray picked carried the load offensively for Denver. With running mate shooting guard Gary Harris out with a sore left ankles suffered in Friday’s win against the Orlando Magic, the Kentucky product scored 22 points while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić added 16 Points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out five helpers. Trey Lyles was a perfect 6 of 6 from the floor and finished with 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Starting forward Juancho Hernangómez netted 15 points, including a team-high three 3-pointers and reserve big man Mason Plumlee had 11 points, seven rebounds and a game-high four blocks.

Torrey Craig to the start in place of Harris and added eight points and 10 rebounds in a season-high 36 minutes.

George scored a game-high 24 points while Dennis Schroeder added 18. Jerami Grant had 13 and Steven Adams chipped in with 12 in a losing effort for the Thunder (12-7).

The Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.