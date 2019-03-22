Denver Nuggets’ Bench Comes Alive Against Wizards in 113-108 Win

Torrey Craig is heating up at the right time of the season.

Building off of a strong performance in the Nuggets’ postseason-clinching win against the Celtics, the second-year wing poured in 15 points off the bench to rally his team to a 113-108 victory against the Wizards.

Craig’s teammates are certainly taking notice.

“These past two games, we don’t win these past two games without him.” Gary Harris said of Craig. “His energy has been great on defensive end and offensively, he’s been stepping up and hitting big shots for us.”

The Nuggets (48-22) have relied on strong bench play and depth all season and both played a factor in pushing the team’s win streak to five games. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admitted that he was concerned about a potential hangover after the emotional win that saw his team end its six-year playoff drought.

“Even though it wasn’t pretty, it speaks to our team and not being satisfied [with just reaching the playoffs],” Malone said.

Denver had eight players in double-figures as the team rallied from a 10-point third quarter hole. Nikola Jokić chipped in 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds while Bradley Beal led Washington (30-43) with 25 points and eight assists. Malone believes that the silver lining from the Nuggets missing several players due to injury this season is the experience that several players received in their absence.

“They took that opportunity and ran with it and played at a high level – all year long,” the coach said. “I think that’s what is allowing us to be so deep and dangerous now.”

The game was much closer than the final score indicated as there were 13 lead changes and the Wizards held leads of eight and 10 in the first and third quarters respectively. Yet, as shown throughout the season, the Nuggets’ bench played a significant factor in gaining control of the game. Craig continued his torrid recent play with 12 points in the second half.

The Nuggets got off to a slow start in the first quarter as the Wizards took an eight-point lead early on. Harris would rally Denver back, scoring seven points and forcing two turnovers to give the team a 24-23 lead with 4:10 remaining the in the first. Harris would finish the half with 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting and added two steals as the Nuggets appeared to have the game in hand with a 61-53 lead over the East’s 11th-ranked team.

Then the third quarter happened.

The Nuggets initially took a 67-53 lead, before the Wizards went on a 32-17 run to take a 10-point lead. Bradley Beal scored 10 of his points in the third quarter and Denver struggled to defend inside the paint. Sparked by Craig’s three-pointer, the Nuggets would rally to tie the game at 85-85 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets would seal the game in the fourth quarter as they went on a 10-run and would hold on thanks to a late three by Will Barton to push the score to 111-104 with 1:05 remaining.

“They went on a huge run and then we responded with a big run of our own,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

“We’ve been in this situation before. It wasn’t ideal and our starting group, we’ve got to be better,” Harris said. “Our second unit saved us and we found a way to get a win.”

The Nuggets travel to New York to face the Knicks (14-58) at 5:30 p.m. MT Friday. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.